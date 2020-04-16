Trump Says US Has Passed Coronavirus Peak, States To Reopen Soon

(KDRTV)-President Donald Trump now says that the US has passed the peak of the deadly coronavirus and predicted that some states would reopen soon

Trump who was speaking during a daily White House virus briefing said that reopening guidelines would be announced on Thursday after he meets the governors

Read also: COVID-19 Response Team Dispatched To Siaya After One Death

“We’ll be the comeback kids, all of us,” the president said. “We want to get our country back.”

So far, the US has nearly 640, 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 30, 800 deaths.

“The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak of new cases,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden on Wednesday. “Hopefully that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress.”

When asked why the US accounted for such a significant proportion of the global death toll of 136, 908, the president accused other countries of lying about their mortality

“Does anybody really believe the numbers of some of these countries?” he said, naming China.

Mr. Trump also said that the US is following unverified reports that the virus originated from a laboratory in Wahun city in China rather than the seafood market

KDRTV understands that the US embassy in Beijing raised concerns about safety at two laboratories in Wahun.

However, on Tuesday ,General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that US intelligence services believed it was more likely that the virus occurred naturally.

According to our previous reports, the US had already reported that the country would re-open on May ,1 but the president said that some states were likely to re-open earlier than that.

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Records 53 Recoveries But CS Kagwe Insists We are Not Out of Danger

When Donald Trump was asked about the dangers of reopening the states, he said that there were also dangers that could lead to deaths if the states are closed