Tuju Now Says He Acted On President`s Instructions After Making Changes In Jubilee Party

(KDRTV)-The political rift in the Jubilee party is still widening as Party Secretary-general Raphael Tuju is now claiming that he acted on the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to Change the party officials

Raphael Tuju who was speaking to the Standard said that most of the members of the National Management Committee had joined the government and as a result resigned leaving their positions vacant

“This was a simple procedure of the party leader replacing vacant party positions within the NMC, Ms Shukri and Ms Mutua have since joined the government and therefore could not hold the positions in the party,” said Tuju.

The sentiments by the Jubilee party Secretary-general was echoed by Mr. David Murathe who resigned as the party vice-chairman but his resignation allegedly rejected by president Uhuru Kenyatta

“Tuju is not a mad man, he was obviously under instructions of the party leader, so if the move was was a fraud as they claim, it is the President and party leader they should direct their wrath to,” said Murathe.

KDRTV confirmed that over 100 Members of Parliament and who are allied to the Deputy President William has written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu opposing the change of the officials.

Early today, Ruto dismissed the narrative by Tuju, saying that the President was not part of the process, terming Murathe and Tuju as “political rejects and conmen”.

However, Deputy President William Ruto said in his tweet that some cartel is dedicated to edge him out of the party.

“The President and party leader of JP did NOT and CANNOT be a party to any FRAUDULENT and ILLEGAL changes to officials of our party. This is the works of political rejects, conmen & fraudsters who’s party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave JP alone, (sic)” Ruto wrote.

According to the gazette notice, the Jubilee party want to Change the National Management Committee Officials

Earlier today, the Deputy President dismissed the narrative that president Uhuru Kenyatta was part of the team that wanted to edge him out of the party