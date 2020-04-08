US Confirms 1, 800 Coronavirus Deaths In A Day

(KDRTV)-The United States has hit the record as the first country to record more than 1000 deaths from coronavirus in a day; New York alone recorded more than 800 deaths on Tuesday according to health officials

KDRTV understands that the US reported a total of 1, 858 coronavirus deaths according to the Jons Hopkins University which collect the data about coronavirus

Read also: Kenya Confirmed 7 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Now 179

But again, it is not still clear whether New York`s 806 was also used in finding the US total

The shocker surfaced as some officials expressed hope that the peak of the curve was just about to reach in some areas of the country with the regards to the number of infections, hospitalization, and deaths

According to New York Governor Cuono, numbers of hospitalizations in his state was reaching a plateau but the populace was advised to remain disciplined

“We have to be smart. We have to be safe. … We do that by staying at home,” he told reporters.

The US coronavirus death toll exceeds 12, 800 but health officials say parts of the country that learned in massively to social distancing measures may be experiencing a slow down in the growth of coronavirus

Read also: China Wants To Help Africa Fight Coronavirus, But Not Everyone Is Accepting

According to the US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, many people are doing the right thing by staying home and observing other mitigation measures to halt the spread of the virus