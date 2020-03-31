Health
World Records 3, 659 Coronavirus Deaths In A Day
(KDRTV)-There is panic as the world records 3, 659 new deaths in a day on Tuesday as Italy, Spain and France record 837, 553 and 499 new deaths consecutively – according to Worldometer statistics
The United States of America recorded the highest number of new coronavirus positive cases which has hit 17, 001
Despite the fact that countries that are worst hit by the coronavirus have taken serious measures to halt the spread of the pandemic, there are great panic as the positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise
So far, the United States is still the leading country with highest positive cases of coronavirus as per the Worldometer statistics
The following statistic shows the countries that registered the highest number of new cases of coronavirus by Tuesday.
USA -17, 001
France – 7, 578
Spain – 6, 461
Italy – 4, 053
Iran – 3, 110
According to the same statistics, Italy is top on the list as far as new deaths are concerned: the country on Tuesday recorded 837 new coronavirus deaths.
The following are the top 5 countries worldwide with the highest number of deaths as on Tuesday.
Italy – 837
Spain – 553
France – 499
The USA – 439
The UK – 381
What is the situation in China?
As the world continues to register a higher number of new positive cases of coronavirus, China only recorded five news cases of coronavirus with only 79 deaths on Tuesday
Wahun city in Chinese Hubei province, where the virus broke out has been partially re-opened
All the 17 train stations in Wahun city are now operational, however, only healthy people are allowed out
In the last week, China has been limiting the rates of new cases and it announced that many of the new coronavirus cases are imported.