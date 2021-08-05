15 Foods That Can Increase Your Lifespan

While a lot has been said on how humans can increase their lifespan, there’s really no secret to it.
Having a long life according to the Grant & Glueck studies out of Harvard, is basically making good lifestyle choices that preserve your body.
Such choices include: not smoking, having an active social life, getting exercise, keeping a healthy weight, and eating the right foods.
READ ALSO: Magnificent Home With No Peace: Photos Of Lavish House Where Njeri And Her Rich Husband Who Shot Her Dead Lived
Although we need to maintain these habits in order to enjoy longevity, we deny that what we also eat plays a huge role.
These foods below will help you stretch your life.
- Fruits and vegetables
- Whole grains
- Low-fat dairy products like yogurt and cheese
- Skinless poultry
- Lots of fish
- Nuts and beans
- Non-tropical vegetable oils (olive, corn, peanut, and safflower oils)
- Dark chocolate
- Cranberries
- Garlic
- Olive Oil
- Green Tea
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Bell peppers
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.