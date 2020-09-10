Connect with us

A DEAD CAT WAS DUMPED ON OUR DOORSTEP AND MONTHS LATER MY FAMILY STARED EXPERIENCING EVERY KIND OF PROBLEM

George Odongp

By

Published

cat crying
cat crying

Sometimes back in 2018, my family found a dead cat dumped on our front door one Friday morning. Everybody in the family paid less attention to it because we all knew it’s a normal situation for a cat to die just anywhere even on people’s front doors. However, months later the dead cat brought mischief to my family.
It all started with my wealthiest uncle, he suddenly fell sick from a strange disease which even doctors in private hospitals weren’t able to treat. He stayed in the hospital for a few weeks and was later on discharged and taken home to be observed by a nurse.
Barely weeks before our uncle recovered my father lost his job after he was accused of stealing from the company he was working for. We started having financial difficulties as he was the bread winner to the family, my brother was pulled away from school while my other siblings got themselves with wrong crowds and was in and out of jail almost every week.
My grandmother saw what was happening and decided to find a way to end the suffering once and for all. By good luck, she had learnt about Doctor Mugwenu’s abilities after he helped one of her friends in driving away demons from her house. She hurriedly contacted him through his number +254740637248 and addressed our family’s problem to him.
Doctor Mugwenu being the self-proclaimed prophet, made a few consultations for my grandmother and revealed that the dead cat dumped on our doorstep was the reason behind my family’s mischief. He also added that somebody so furious with my father was looking to destroy our family. Doctor Mugwenu then recommended that my grandmother should get leaves from trees and burn around the area the cat was dumped. That way it would help break the bewitching spell bestowed upon our family.
My grandmother came by to our place that day and followed Doctor Mugwenu’s instructions keenly in burning the leaves. A few weeks later, my father was called back in for work, my wealthiest uncle miraculously recovered and my siblings suddenly stopped getting themselves into trouble. Our family has been doing well ever since Doctor Mugwenu’s intervention.
Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from wining court cases, winning lotteries, promotion at work, enhancing failing business, and protection of family’s property such as land.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhoea, epilepsy etc. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.
He also solves life problems that include; love issues, saves marriages, stops cheating in relationships, and enhances a couple’s sexual life.

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protects haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells and many others.
His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.
For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:
Call: +254740637248
Email:[email protected]
Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}

