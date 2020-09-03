Connect with us

Citizen TV Anchor, Lillian Muli’s Hot Photo That Left Her Colleague Benard Ndong Salivating

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

lilndong
Lillian Muli and Benard Ndong at work

(KDRTV) – There is no doubt that popular Citizen TV anchor; Lillian Muli is one of the most beautiful female anchors in Kenya. Every time she shows up on television, men can’t help it but admire her beauty coupled with an eloquence that is unmatched.

Lillian is an active social media user especially on Instagram and the photo she posted recently has left many people flocking her DM. She looks simply stunning in a tiny white dress that flaunts her beautiful legs in a way that screams hotness. Here is the photo we are talking about;

Lilndo

Her fans were immediately on the comment section throwing all the positive vibe they could think of.

_Sparta.de.shariff_ wrote; “looking nice. I can’t wait to see you on Friday night😍

Njorogecm commented; “looking great Lillian. Your sandals are amazing.”

Patiencekeruthi commented; “Eish,, you look mwah ❤️❤️❤️Love you lol ,, nakungoja saa tatu kama kawa Friday night.”

Her Citizen TV colleague was not left back in the comment section as he was also quick to comment, Your DM right now😂😂😂

To which Lillian replied, “LOL (which means Laughs Out Loud).”

READ ALSO: Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

lilndo1

Benard was obviously implying that the hot photo must have attracted many admirers who will try to flock Lillian’s Instagram inbox to try their luck. The handsome Citizen TV sports news anchor is also a darling of women because of his good looks. Every time he posts a photo on his Instagram account, thirsty Kenyan ladies slide to his DM to inquire whether he is married or even seeing someone. Some rush to the comment section to express their love for him.

