Drama as a man and his mpango wa kando are rushed to church after getting stuck 

Last night, screams were heard coming from one of the rooms in one of the hotels located along Waiyaki Way after a couple, a man and his mpango wa kando got stuck in each other while having sex. The hotel’s manager rushed to the room to find out what was going on and found the two glued in the private parts and wailing in pain. The manager tried calling a doctor to help separate the agonizing couple but when the doctor came, he was unable to do so.

The manager then asked his security to take the two stuck couple to a nearby church so that they could be separated. The pastor of that church was shocked by that incident and when he tried praying for the stuck couple which was in so much pain, he still could not manage to separate them both.

One of the staffers of the hotel recommended a traditional doctor he heard about who could separate stuck couple. His name was Doctor Mugwenu. The manager told him to google the contact of the doctor. Good thing, he was nearby and when he was called, he went to the hotel and unstuck the man and woman. Doctor Mugwenu also told the man to avoid cheating on his wife since he would always get stuck to any woman he slept with since his wife had taken a faithful spell from him.

From then, the man remained faithful and his marriage went well. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}