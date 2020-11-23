HOW MY CHILD UPBRINGING LED ME TO BECOME A GAY IN YOUTHFUL STAGE, LATER I FOUND HELP FROM DR MUGWENU

My name is Edwin 24 year’s old living In Mandera County. My life when I was a small kid was exposed to much antisocial behavior such as domestic violence. My mum and dad had separated due to a lack of understanding in our family. This affected my life while growing up. I hated women since my dad had once said my mum really brought a lot of stress in his life. I grew up hating women where I tended to be attracted to the male gender. As time went by I even developed sex relationships with my fellow male students while still, I was in high school. This habit really cost my life back at high school as I was sent away from school since the school never wanted to tolerate such behavior.

When I went to campus I had now the freedom to practice gay as no one had really my time. Their things got to another level for I was I a gay relationship. It really affected my education at some point. I never felt comfortable sitting in a class of all genders and I preferred to deal with male friends. It was a condition that had really gone through my entire life. Seeking help from various guidance and counseling from the university personnel was not enough as most of the time I found myself still having gay instincts. The practice had really kidnapped my mind. This affected my social life and really I did not feel good associating with other people.

I spent much time reading gay novels and watching gay movies many of times. I never went to church and maybe I would have got redemption from these holy places of worship. I never shared to my dad back at home what I was really going through until I was suspended from the university since I was found in gay practices and really the institution did not tolerate such behaviors. Back at home, my dad tended to be violent for I had really wasted his money in the institution and now I had been sent away due to having some gay relationships. At home, he chased me away and I had nowhere to go. A well-wisher took me to Dr. Mugwenu a renowned herbalist who she said would help me end my problem.

I was attended by Dr Mugwenu through cleansing. A day after I felt I was okay and I never had any gay aspects that were really disturbing me. We later became united with my dad through the help of Dr Mugwenu where later I was back to the university to finalize my studies. Many people are really captives of gay practices but they tend to fear to talk for assistance. Dr Mugwenu is available for any gay related problems as he conducts diagnosis just like any other medical doctor to help you. He help you have luck in life through giving you magic rings that ensure everything you do you will be successful either in business, gambling and so on. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail [email protected] or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com for more.

Sponsored Articles