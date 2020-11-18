HOW MY STEP DAD INFECTED ME WITH SEXUAL TRANSMITTED DISEASE (SYPHILIS)

My name is Faith from the Utawala area of Nairobi. I was once in a sexual abuse kind of relationship with my dad. My dad was an alcohol addict and each time he came home everything was chaotic. He would erupt fights that in most of the time three us all out. This made my mum move away from our family and so we were left with me as the elder sister 19 years and my younger brother who was 12 years of age. I really did not want to fall in love with my dad but things just forced me to as I had wanted a favor from him and he demanded sex was the return. I had wanted some money to facilitate my university trip and so my drunkard dad wanted us to have s3X

My brother did not know anything as he had been sleeping too early as usual. That night my dad came home while he was drunk too much. I took some alcohol he had in his pocket and took some sip. After a while, I really could not tell what was going on as I was so drunk. The next thing in the morning is I found my dad’s manhood had ejaculated and really semen had been all over my vagina. This was an indication that we had some sex at night while drunk. This really tormented my mind for I could not believe I had sex with my dad. Since I could not believe I went to Nairobi hospital for a check-up and really there were positive results that I had sex.

The doctors told me I had been affected with syphilis as the results said. Since I did not want the doctors to know who was behind me, I kept quiet and went back home. Each day I remained in my room crying for what had happened was really shameful. I was not okay as at some point I wanted to commit suicide. The only thing my pastor would help me with was to offer me prayers but really I wanted to heal from syphilis my dad had infected me with. Mrs. Mwangi introduced me to Dr. Mugwenu a renowned herbalist who she told me was really a reliable person as he helped a lot of people who have been in such incestuous sexual problems.

After two days we were at Dr. Mugwenu's office where I was attended. After three days I went to the hospital for some medical check-ups and in had no syphilis for Dr Mugwenu had really treated me. We later reunited with my dad and the bad relationship with him was over.

