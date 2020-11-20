I blame it on Alcohol but got help

I am Dalton from Kisumu County. When I was a teenager my parents divorced and my mum started to drink a lot. I really hated her when she was drunk because this was not the mother that raised me and my brothers and sisters. Late one night I was going to the bathroom and as I’m standing there pissing I heard someone behind the shower curtain. I opened the curtain and there was my mother who sounded asleep but naked. I was not even interested in women yet but changed what I saw my mother’s nude body right in front of me. I felt like I was doing something wrong looking at her so I closed the curtain and went back to bed.

I went back since she was so drunk and was sleeping on the floor. I wanted to ensure she sleeps well on the bed. I called her but she never responded and so I tried to push her shoulder and placed her on the bed. I could not sustain seeing her nakedness. She was really not waking up and got surprised and almost did unthinkable stuff.

I could not believe how it. She never woke up or moved her muscle since she was terribly drunk. I had the habit of doing this for a long period of time. After sometimes guilt started eating up my mind. I happened to share the story with my aunt who lived in Kitengela and she was really shocked. She took my mother to Dr. Mugwenu a renowned herbalist for help since she was an addict. I too wanted help from the herbalist since having sex with my own mother really meant disaster. My mum and I were attended by an herbalist. Three days after we went home, my mum had stopped drinking alcohol. Really Dr. Mugwenu had really solved a menace that would have brought disaster in our family.

Incest is a practice that happens in society but many people tend to keep quiet for they feel outcasts when addressing it. Dr. Mugwenu is reaching out to you with a similar problem of sexual attraction to your mum. Visit him for further assistance. Dr. Mugwenu just like any other medical doctor subjects you to analysis that helps him find what really your problem is. He has been into herbal medication for a long time now. He ensures you’re protected from your enemies who may hinder your success at any particular time. Through him, you are able to thrive in business as he gives you business-enhancing mechanisms that ensure your business prospers from the rest. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail [email protected] or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com for more.

Sponsored Articles