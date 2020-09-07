Connect with us

Money Talks: This Is What Zari Hassan Bought Herself For Her 40th Birthday

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

zarithebosslady 20200907 3
zarithebosslady 20200907 3

(KDTRV) – Popular Ugandan socialite Zarinah Ntale, popularly known as Zari Hassan is a lady that is enjoying life with one big spoon. Having been born in 1980, there is nothing nice the 40-year-old socialite cum musician cum businesswoman has not seen or owned. She was first married in 2001 to Ivan Ssemwanga (now late) with whom they were blessed with three boys. They divorced in 2013 but Ivan is the guy behind Zari’s lavish lifestyle. The reason for divorce was alleged to be constant physical abuse on the side of Ivan.

When Ivan died in 2017, Zari was still married to Diamond Platinumz and life seemed really good between the two. But after Ivan’s death things began changing as the beautiful lady decided to relocate to South Africa to manage her businesses together with those of her late ex-husband.

zarithebosslady 20200907 2

Another story of Diamond impregnating a beautiful Tanzanian model, Hamisa Mobetto started trending online and that was the last nail on the coffin of Diamond and Zari Hassan’s marriage. She then moved on swiftly and began to enjoy life. Every year she buys herself something expensive for her birthday.

READ ALSO: Former Member Of Prophet Owuor’s Church Exposes His Miracles Badly

So this year Zari decided to buy herself a new apartment for her 40th birthday. The apartment is only 4 minutes’ drive from her current home in Pretoria, South Africa.

“Just bought myself an apartment for my 40th birthday in that unfinished block and it is only 4 minutes’ drive from my home. The keys will be received by 1st

December,” wrote Zari on her Instagram stories.

Zarihouse

The lady really knows how to enjoy life. Her collection of cars is one of the best. That also means that she is extremely good at managing the businesses that her late ex-husband left behind.

