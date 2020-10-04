Connect with us

My bright Child was sponsored up to university.

George Odongp

By

Published

Coronavirus Nazerene Riara Universities Suspend Learning Graduation

I work for a County government in Western Kenya but unfortunately, I was laid off and remained jobless after an audit was carried out in our department.

Unfortunately, this happened when my child was sitting for his KCPE exams and he just passed but now I could raise the school fees for him. I have been pondering on what I could do to help me get income to fund his education. He got marks 340.

However thinking about it, someone gave me an idea which I have never tried but he assured me it can work since it had worked well for him.

The idea he gave me though new, also seemed awkward to try since its something I have never thought of. I even don’t know how I will be perceived with the society where I come from incase in leaked.

I asked him what this new idea is when he opened up and told me about a witchdoctor who had helped him at one point in life. That he approached him and what followed was luck after another. That he found a well-paying job just a few weeks to child’s admission enabling him to fund his full education up to the university. He also got several sponsorships from wellwishers.

He introduced me to Mugwenu Super Doctor. By description, just like a medical doctor, Dr Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually, within the same day, they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

 

I went to see him when he did some Success Spells casting exercises which saw me secure my job back. I am the only one who was called back in office as more than 100 others were left out, and worse more, still battling court cases of fraud. I am finally a happy parent after my child went to school.

You can also get in touch with Mugwenu. For consultation call: +254 740637248

 

You too can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say, “One of their greatest attributes is distance healing”: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you

{Sponsored}

