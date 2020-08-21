“My mannerless wife is not even ashamed of her evil deeds

When my first wife died, she left me with a son who is now grown up and even working as local teacher in a neighboring school.

A year after losing my wife, I had to find another woman to marry. I luckily got a divorced woman with whom we settled with. My son had no problem with that.

However, I was very mistaken to think that I had married a disciplined woman. She and my son became too close. They were flirting and I came to this realization when I started observing the two of them one night when we were having dinner. My son was winking at my wife thinking I was not watching.

I got concerned that they could be having sex behind my back but I did not know how to prove it. One of my friends asked me to get a locking spell from Doctor Mugwenu who is a traditional herbalist who could help me catch them red-handed in the act.

I called the doctor and after he heard my cry, he gave an appointment a day after. I went and he cast the spell which he said would stick my wife and son togetheranytie they are having illicit affair. I went home relaxed waiting for the miracle within 24 hours. Unbelievably, in the middle of the night, I woke up to go the bathroom but I found my wife was not sleeping next to me. I knew she had gone to my son’s room. Gosh!

“You have a bigger, sweeter and stronger manhood; I always want you and not him,” I heard my wife tell my son but as soon as they started having sex, they both got stuck in each other. They screamed in pain as I watched.

They both started begging for forgiveness, saying they would never repeat. Doctor Mugwenu unstuck them some few hours later and I chased away my son. I forgave my wife because she promised she would never repeat the mistake.

