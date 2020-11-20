MY MOTHER PROMISED TO GIVE ME MONEY TO START A BUSINESS, I GAVE IN AND DID WEIRD THINGS TO ENSURE I GOT THE CASH

My name is Brighton. We lived together with my single mother in Kileleshwa in Nairobi County. She was a caring mother as being his only kid she would do anything to ensure I was happy. I had always wanted to open a beauty parlor since I had studied beauty therapy at Kenyatta University and so I was desperate to get myself employment on board. I had promised to offer me some cash that I was to use to ensure that my dream of starting the beauty parlor came to pass. The business within our place of residence was really booming as many young people who engaged in that business had really made It in life.

Each time my mother would postpone when to give me the money. I really wanted to get the money, I did anything that she told me to. I would do every task back at home like cooking and washing her vehicle as a way of luring her to give me the cash. After sometimes she really seemed to be close to me as she would enter my room and pray together before we could sleep. She did this for about a week and when I told her about the cash she would say she wanted me to do her a favor. The funniest thing is that she never said what thing she wanted me to do for her. Since I had been believing my mum, I never thought she wanted me to do anything negative that would have some negative effects thereafter.

One night she came to my bed place and I was really changing to have some sleep. She was really wearing some lingerie which really was seductive. Since I had been wearing a loose boxer, I could not believe what’s happening. After a day I asked her about the money for business since I had met her desire but she kept again postponing. We started having bad terms with my mum as I even abused her. After some time I left home and started a life. I met Dr. Mugwenu through a friend where I really wanted to reconcile with my mum. We met with my mum having been from Dr. Mugwenu who had really helped me. Dr. Mugwenu again did some rituals to ensure we were safe and out of guilt for having sex with my mum.

Many people tend to have sex with their close relatives but fear to speak out. Dr. Mugwenu is trying to reach out to you who has the same problem to try and visit him for he will ensure you have peace of mind and such incestuous things never happen in your life again. Dr. Mugwenu heals various diseases such as tuberculosis, fibroids, fistula among others. For consultations call +254740637248/E-mail [email protected] or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com for more.

Sponsored Articles