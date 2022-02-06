Six Job Hunting Tips For A Fresh Graduate

It is most people’s wish to get a job as soon as they are done with campus. Some might have secured a place during attachment while some might have to start from scratch.

Nonetheless, getting a good job can be quite a task. It is never easy at times. However, here are some tips that might help you secure a job.

Know what you want

As you are looking for a job, you should know what you want and what you can do. Do not be that person who says they can do anything as long as it is a job. Make sure you know exactly what you want.

Get your curriculum vitae updated

Always get your CV updated and customized. Remember your CV and cover letter might be having different information depending on where you are sending them. Always have it ready so you do not have to rush when preparing one.

Be bold and confident when going for an interview

Your confidence will tell a lot if you will get a job or not. Being bold will show that you are ready for the job and you are not just taking chances.

Above all, dress well.

Have more interaction

Going for seminars and team building will build your connection. Additionally, it will build your confidence and increase your chances of getting a job. It will also help you connect with people all over. Incase of any opportunity, they will always get you updated.

Also read: Four Jobs Uhuru Kenyatta Did Before Joining Politics

Do not have only one source

Make sure you not only search for your job manually but also, through sites and apps. There are those application that you can use to your advantage.

Do follow ups

If you have already applied for a job, make sure you always do the follow ups. Make sure you know when the interview has been scheduled.