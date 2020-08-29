Strange Things Women Do When They Are Cheating In A Relationship.

(KDRTV)-Most people especially women believe that men cheat most however the gap is fast closing and now women are more and more women are stepping out of their marriages and partners for reasons best known to them.

While it may seem quite a nightmare and very difficult to find out exactly when a woman is cheating, there are certain behaviors she will display that can give her away.

If you want to catch her red-handed, below are signs you need to watch out for.

1. She nags a lot

When a woman is cheating, she can nag and that is nothing unusual but what you need to watch is her constant nagging if she does about everything from the smallest to the biggest issues, then it is indicative of trouble and She will begin to magnify her partner’s imperfections and if she is smitten by the other man she will use that as an excuse to break up.

2. The ‘We’re just friends‘

If she uses that line, don’t just assume, find out if that is true and most of the time she is 99% lying. If when asked about her relationship with some guy and she starts being uneasy and refuses to give you eye contact and divulge more, chances are she is seeing him.

3. She’s distracted

Women always pay attention to every detail in any situation and are naturally great listeners and attentive creatures. If she suddenly starts losing interest and barely pays attention to what you’re saying, that means something else is playing on their minds and chances are high her mind is occupied with ways she can leave you.

4.Backs out of confrontations

If a woman back out of a confrontation without a fight when asked directly by her man whether she is cheating or not, chances are she will not admit and try everything possible to avoid confrontation. Remaining silent, leaving the conversation hanging, or turn it around on you confirms your fears.

5.Loses interest in physical intimacy

She will lose interest in having sexual intercourse if there is another man in her life no matter how good you are in satisfying her in bed, her interest in sex will be gone. You will notice this because she will pull away, act cold and distant., Kisses are quick and hugs are short could be a sign she is not interested in intimacy.

