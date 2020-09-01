Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 
KDRTV FINAL 1 1

Life & Style

The Flamboyant Nairobi Guy Giving Ladies Sleepless Nights With His Lavish Lifestyle (PHOTOS)

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

Young Chiamil

(KDRTV) – There is a group on Facebook called Wanderlust Diaries that was created by some Kenyans with the aim of sharing their travel experiences. In the group, members share photos of the exotic places they have visited locally, regionally, and internationally. If you are poor and you have never traveled beyond your county of birth, the group is not for you.

In the group also people tell stories of their experiences while traveling including but not limited to the best airlines, cabin crew treatment, foods, culture shocks, loss luggage, racist treatment, etc. People tell very interesting stories.

But there is this one guy called Young Chiamil that has been stealing the show lately with the photos he has been posting on the group. The guy lives in Nairobi according to his profile but he tours various places in Kenya and he is never mean to post the photos. Every time he posts something, ladies rush to his post to throw compliments left, right, and center.

Ladies love him not only for his good looks but also for the sleek rides he normally uses. There is nothing that Kenyan women hate like poverty. That is not a secret anymore.

READ ALSO: Why Governor Obado’s Daughter Scarlet Has Worried The Police While In Custody

In Young Chiamil’s latest post, he posted photos of himself in Mombasa rolling around with a beautiful yellow convertible and captioned them, “Mombasa it is today! The sun OMG! Can’t stop this tour alone playing the same song coming down here.”

Ladies were immediately on his case with some very hilarious comments and here are some of them;

Joyce Githaiga wrote, “Am underlining the word alone.”

Melody Wairimu commented, “How much is that car. …and hey how much is the watch? Are you alone?”

Njeri Chomba said, “I love your watch. You have really flaunted it and so I had no options but to see it.”

Check out the photos from his tour below that is making ladies lose sleep;

Young Chiamil

young chiamil2

young chiamil3

young chiamil4

young chiamil5

young chiamil6

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5 inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5

News

5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have drafted a section of governors to push for referendum campaigns. The duo believes...

4 hours ago

Life & Style

These Are The 10 Commonest Types Of Women Bodies

(KDRTV) – Female bodies come in all different shapes and sizes across the world regardless of race and that is part of what makes...

10 hours ago
prophet owour leaning prophet owour leaning

News

Pastor Owour’s Controversial Memo To His Followers That Has Caused Online Uproar

(KDRTV)-Prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry has very staunch followers who are willing to do anything for him and his church. Some...

11 hours ago
gnes gnes

Life & Style

Trending Womanizer George Nesh Finally Opens Up About His HIV Status (Screenshots)

(KDRTV) – George Nesh has finally responded to concerned Kenyans about his HIV status. His photos posing with over 26 women that he has...

24 hours ago