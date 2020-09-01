The Flamboyant Nairobi Guy Giving Ladies Sleepless Nights With His Lavish Lifestyle (PHOTOS)

(KDRTV) – There is a group on Facebook called Wanderlust Diaries that was created by some Kenyans with the aim of sharing their travel experiences. In the group, members share photos of the exotic places they have visited locally, regionally, and internationally. If you are poor and you have never traveled beyond your county of birth, the group is not for you.

In the group also people tell stories of their experiences while traveling including but not limited to the best airlines, cabin crew treatment, foods, culture shocks, loss luggage, racist treatment, etc. People tell very interesting stories.

But there is this one guy called Young Chiamil that has been stealing the show lately with the photos he has been posting on the group. The guy lives in Nairobi according to his profile but he tours various places in Kenya and he is never mean to post the photos. Every time he posts something, ladies rush to his post to throw compliments left, right, and center.

Ladies love him not only for his good looks but also for the sleek rides he normally uses. There is nothing that Kenyan women hate like poverty. That is not a secret anymore.

In Young Chiamil’s latest post, he posted photos of himself in Mombasa rolling around with a beautiful yellow convertible and captioned them, “Mombasa it is today! The sun OMG! Can’t stop this tour alone playing the same song coming down here.”

Ladies were immediately on his case with some very hilarious comments and here are some of them;

Joyce Githaiga wrote, “Am underlining the word alone.”

Melody Wairimu commented, “How much is that car. …and hey how much is the watch? Are you alone?”

Njeri Chomba said, “I love your watch. You have really flaunted it and so I had no options but to see it.”

Check out the photos from his tour below that is making ladies lose sleep;

