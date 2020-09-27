THE MOMENT MY FATHER GOT A PROMOTION AT WORK, MY MOTHER TURNED MAD AND WAS LOCKED AWAY FROM US

My name is Beatrice, in 2008, my family was living a happy life with my father working as a secretary at a company in Nairobi. Most people admired how our family lived peacefully with so much love unlike other marriages they came across. But things changed the moment he got a promotion as admin assistance.

My father was always working hard and for so long, he yearned for a promotion at work so that he could be able to fend for every need we required. When he finally got the promotion, he took us out for a celebration and told us to order anything we wanted that day.

Days later, my mother started acting so weird, at first she refused to eat, restrained from doing her normal duties, and even started shouting and speaking no sense to us. She was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors told my father that she had gone mad.

Nobody in the family knew how my mother’s condition came about, people started throwing blames to my father saying that he was responsible for her condition. My father, on the other hand, was in denial and so he refused to take her to a mental hospital and locked her away in a separate room because the doctors told him that she was a danger to us and herself.

For days, we lived with our mother under the same roof and never set eyes on her, the only thing we could hear was her shouting names nobody knew about and saying things we couldn’t understand. One day, my father came home accompanied by his best friend to visit my mother. After seeing her condition, he informed my father that a famous herbalist known as Doctor Mugwenu would assist her.

He then gave my father his contact information and he immediately made a call to him through the number +254740637248 and asked for a meeting with him any day. My father asked for a day off from work and took my mother to see Doctor Mugwenu at his workshop.

Doctor Mugwenu observed my mother and then informed my father that his half-brother was not happy with the promotion he earned at work and was looking to destroy my family. He then performed a spell to help my mother return back to her right sense. After that, my mother was okay and went back to her normal self in no time.

My father’s half-brother turned mad the same day my mother was healed by Doctor Mugwenu. He confessed to everything stating how he had made it a priority to end our family out of jealousy. From that day on, he has been living in misery as everything he did to us came back to haunt him instead.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers work within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, a promotion at work, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, winning court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, protect haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

