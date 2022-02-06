Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

What You Need To Know Before Getting Pregnant

By

Published

Pregnancy changes one’s life in one way or another. It changes a lot of things in a person. It can be one of the most beautiful feeling and breath taking. However, during pregnancy and months after giving birth, a woman might fall into depression too.

images 10

image courtesy

These kind of depression are prepartum and postpartum depression.

However, there are things you need to know before getting pregnant.

Your body will change

Women are often insecure about their body change when they are pregnant. Remember, this will not last forever. Do not feel insecure about still being attractive or not.  If you worry so much about your body, it will stress you. If you have a loving and supportive partner, this will even be better.

images 9

image courtesy

Be in good terms with your spouse before getting pregnant

A child does not change everything. Not even your personal relationship. Make sure if you have any indifferences with your spouse, solve it before you get pregnant. If you cannot solve it soon enough, it might get worse and affect you during pregnancy. A child might not be a guarantee of you two getting back into good terms.

It should not be a one sided decision

Always make sure your partner too wants the child. If you are the only one who wants the child, the journey during your pregnancy will be hard. Pregnant women need a lot of emotional and physical support.

Also read: Five Reasons Why Men Cheat On Their Pregnant Wives

When a man is not ready, he will not care that much. Some might care while others will not pay much attention.

Talk to older women who have been there

Talking to older women with kids will prepare you psychologically on the journey. They are more experienced and they might give you some tips on what to expect during pregnancy.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019