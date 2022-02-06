What You Need To Know Before Getting Pregnant

Pregnancy changes one’s life in one way or another. It changes a lot of things in a person. It can be one of the most beautiful feeling and breath taking. However, during pregnancy and months after giving birth, a woman might fall into depression too.

These kind of depression are prepartum and postpartum depression.

However, there are things you need to know before getting pregnant.

Your body will change

Women are often insecure about their body change when they are pregnant. Remember, this will not last forever. Do not feel insecure about still being attractive or not. If you worry so much about your body, it will stress you. If you have a loving and supportive partner, this will even be better.

Be in good terms with your spouse before getting pregnant

A child does not change everything. Not even your personal relationship. Make sure if you have any indifferences with your spouse, solve it before you get pregnant. If you cannot solve it soon enough, it might get worse and affect you during pregnancy. A child might not be a guarantee of you two getting back into good terms.

It should not be a one sided decision

Always make sure your partner too wants the child. If you are the only one who wants the child, the journey during your pregnancy will be hard. Pregnant women need a lot of emotional and physical support.

Also read: Five Reasons Why Men Cheat On Their Pregnant Wives

When a man is not ready, he will not care that much. Some might care while others will not pay much attention.

Talk to older women who have been there

Talking to older women with kids will prepare you psychologically on the journey. They are more experienced and they might give you some tips on what to expect during pregnancy.