Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

When I almost died after losing a whopping sh 500K top con artists in Eldoret town

George Odongp

By

Published

unnamed 95
unnamed 95

My name is Ruth from Eldoret. I have been a nurse at a certain hospital in town and since I started earning I have been saving some money to buy a plot.

I was to use the plot to erect some rental rooms so that they can support me raise my family after I lost my husband in grisly road accident.

I was linked to some unscrupulous land brokers call them con artists who sold me a plot at Kahoya only to learn later that they had conned me sh 800K. They sold me hot air.

I almost ran mad in town after learning that these young gentlemen who pretended to be trustworthy with sometime buying me lunch anytime they took me around town viewing plots. Little did I know they were laying a bait for me to fall a victim of their trap.

They persuaded me to deposit part of the money (sh 500K) for a prime plot they had shown on a Fridya. Worried that someone else would take it, I did so. One week later, they started dodging my calls and that is when I realized I had been conned my money. I almost ran mad in town. I actually became sick of high blood pressure and got admitted at Referral Hospital. I told my auntie what I was going through. She had visited me in hospital. So after she heard that I had been conned and that was the main reason I was falling sick with Hypertension, she called someone on phone and narrated to him about my story before she passed the phone to me. I heard a male voice; he introduced himself as a traditional doctor Mugwenu. He assured me that all my money will be back. I thought he was joking or he as another scam about to hit me again.

The following day, those guys who had conned me called my phone saying they had not slept last night as they would see wild animals chasing them all through the night. They confessed being troubled by disturbing dreams and that they wanted to return my money. I never believed and told them to deposit on my account. I send them the account. They returned and sent me the deposit slip. I left hospital immediately a very fine person.

The traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: [email protected]

{Sponsored}

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

raila raila

News

Raila’s Passionate Plea to Uhuru Over Maraga’s Advisory

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to make wide consultations before making a decision of Chief Justice David Maraga’s...

23 hours ago
migorimcas 1 migorimcas 1

Politics

Several Migori MCAs Injured As Blows Are Exchanged After Obado’s Ouster Turns Chaotic

(KDRTV) – An attempt at Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment turned chaotic yesterday. The embattled governor is not in good books with his party, Orange...

9 hours ago
DP Rutos Bodyguards Found at Sudis Home Transferred To Bondo Homa Bay Mandera DP Rutos Bodyguards Found at Sudis Home Transferred To Bondo Homa Bay Mandera

Politics

DP Ruto`s Bodyguards Found at Sudi`s Home Transferred To Bondo, Homa Bay, Mandera

KDRTV has established three presidential escort officers attached to Deputy President William Ruto have been transferred to Bondo, Homa Bay, and Mandera after they...

9 hours ago
William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant

News

Blow as William Ruto Dumps Gorgeous Female Politician

(KDRTV) – It has been a very tough week for coastal politician Sharlet Mariam as her dream to be the next Msambweni MP is...

3 hours ago