Why Men Take Too Long To Propose

There are different reasons and why some men take too long to propose. However, there are numbers of risks that come with a man taking too long to propose. 

 

Some men could now take the risks that come with taking too much time to propose to come out with the best choice or even result. 

 

Some risks that one should know that come with taking time to propose include break up, stress, reject and sometimes, feeling of not being enough to the man as a lady. 

 

Nonetheless, here are some of the reasons why men take too long to propose.

 

Financial stability

 

Having money is most men’s security. A man only feels secure when he has enough money to take care of a woman. Some men find themselves not having much money to take care of their women and they wait until they are financially stable to take care of them. Finance can be one of the reasons why men might take too long.

 

Lifestyle

 

One’s lifestyle can be a factor that might make a man take too long to propose. If a man’s lifestyle doesn’t much up with the woman’s lifestyle, he will wait for some time to adjust. This might take some time.

 

Being afraid of rejection

 

No one loves rejection. Men might be unsure of their woman’s answer when they will try to propose. They will take enough time to be sure if they are enough for the woman and be sure the woman will say yes to their proposal. A yes is all men’s dream when it comes to proposing.

 

Giving up their freedom

 

Men love their freedom. It is not easy for men to give up their freedom. When they finally propose, some of their freedom like going out anytime, watching football, and staying out with their fellow men will be limited. This will make them take time to propose.

 

However, there are still more different reasons at a personal level as to why men still take time to propose

