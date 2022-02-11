Why Most Women Practice Hypergamy

One of the oldest practices when it comes to marriage and relationships is hypergamy. It has been there for a very long period of time.

However, hypergamy can be described as the practice of dating or marrying a person of higher socioeconomic status or class. Nonetheless, the issue of money has been brought to describe hypergamy in a way. This might not always be the case.

Well, why do most women prefer hypergamy?

Financial security

Most women prefer men who can cater for all their financial needs. As much as we all get equal chances of working and getting an education, women still prefer men who can be there for them financially. As much as they work, they feel like they cannot pay all the bills on their own I finance well their lifestyle. They always want more.

Self prioritization

When a person has more money than a woman, they believe that they are going to be better off than on their own. A woman will often make herself a priority, starting from making sure her needs are well taken care of.

Personal choice

Every woman has a choice to get married to whoever they want to. Most of them prefer someone who earns more than them, a person who is stronger than them. Also, someone who reasons ahead of them. However, to some that does not matter so much. But, most women prefer those that they can fully rely on.

Women love to be taken care of

Nothing makes a woman feel special than feeling loved and appreciated. Taking care of a woman is what will make her feel like a priority. If they go for a man who earns less than they do, they feel like they will struggle taking care of themselves. They need someone to take care of them.