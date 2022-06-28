Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

10 Million Shillings Graft Case Is Not Over Yet For Ann Waiguru

By

Published

Ann Waiguru
Ann Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has been linked with a graft case of 10 million shillings. The Kirinyaga governor is accused of having irregularly received imprest amounting to Sh10,634,614. The case has been ongoing for a while. However, the director of public prosecution Noordin Haji has refuted media reports that he had recommended her prosecution.

On Tuesday 28, Deputy DPP Grace Murungi said that they had not recommended the case as highlighted by most media stations. The office had sent back the file to the EACC for more investigation to be done.

Photos: Governor Anne Waiguru's Sh. 150 million house in Kitusuru

Ann Waiguru

“On December 7, 2021, the ODPP received an inquiry in relation to an inquiry into allegations of abuse of office for irregular receipt of imprest amounting to Ksh10,634,614 against the Kirinyaga county governor, Anne Waiguru.

Noordin Haji DPP Courtesy

Noordin Haji DPP Courtesy

“Consequently, vide a letter dated March 25, 2022, the ODPP communicated to the EACC the critical areas that require further investigations before a final decision can be made in the matter. The EACC vide a letter dated April 1, 2022, acknowledged receipt and is currently acting on the areas identified for investigations,” the statement read in part.

Also read Waiguru Threatens To Bar Her Opponent From Vying After Her Campaign Posters Were Vandalized

The ODPP called upon the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to work on the recommendation. According to Haji said, they realized that there were areas that needed further investigations before the DPP could make a final decision.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020