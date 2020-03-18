News
13 Chinese Nationals Chased Away While Attempting To Enter From Tanzania
(KDRTV)-Thirteen Chinese nationals who were among 16 foreigners who were on Tuesday chased away at the Lunga Lunga border point in Kwale county while attempting to enter Kenya from Tanzania
The Chinese have since been identified as; Xiao Zhanquan, Xu Shaul, Xu Duo, Lyu Xiaohua, Zhou Changyong, Jiang Chunyang, Xiao Zhanquan, Lyu Xiaohua, Wang Xiaoba, Shang Deyuan, Huang Honghui, Yang Yubiao, and Cao Bingwang.
The Chinese nationals were accompanied by three Tanzanian drivers namely; Saidi Seif Mapunda, Hassan Mohammed Makolo and Wema Ramadhani Muambeya.
Police reports indicate that the Chinese said that they had a very important assignment at the Bamburi Cement Ltd. in Mombasa.
However, it emerged that the Chinese had not attained the 14 days required self-quarantine in the country of origin since they all arrived in Tanzania between March 4-16
All the 3 were thus denied entry in the country as a measure to prevent the global coronavirus pandemic that originated in China.
They were thus escorted back to the Tanzanian point of entry at Horohoro
