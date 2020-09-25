13 People Succumb To Coronavirus As Cases Hit 37, 707

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Friday announced that 218 more people contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national caseload to 37, 707

The new cases were established after 5, 424 samples were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of samples tested to 532, 729

Al the new patients are Kenyans except eight who are foreign nationals and were made of 159 males and 59 females.

Unfortunately, 13 more patients succumbed to respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 682.

According to the Ministry, the youngest patient is a one-year-old infant while the oldest patient was 78 years old

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-68 Kisii-28 Mombasa-21 Kisumu-19 Kiambu-13 Kajiado-11 Busia-10 Machakos-8 Tharaka Nithi Garissa-6 Taita Taveta-5 Nakuru-4 Uasin Gishu-3 Narok-2 Laikipia-2 Kakamega-2 Kericho-2 Homa Bay-1

However, the total number of recoveries rose to 24, 504 after 170 patients recovered

According to CS Mutahi Kagwe, 79 patients recovered while under a me-based care program while 91 were discharged from various health care facilities across the country.

Considering the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours, we can say that the number of daily cases of coronavirus has continued to reduce

Kenyan government is now considering to reopen schools in October though it may consider phased reopening

