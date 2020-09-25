Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

13 People Succumb To Coronavirus As Cases Hit 37, 707

Avatar

By

Published

mutahi kagwe
mutahi kagwe

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Friday announced that 218 more people contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national caseload to 37, 707

The new cases were established after 5, 424 samples were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of samples tested to 532, 729

Al the new patients are Kenyans except eight who are foreign nationals and were made of 159 males and 59 females.

READ ALSOCoronavirus Could Be Over Within Two Years- WHO

Unfortunately, 13 more patients succumbed to respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 682.

According to the Ministry, the youngest patient is a one-year-old infant while the oldest patient was 78 years old

The new cases were distributed as follows:

  1. Nairobi-68
  2. Kisii-28
  3. Mombasa-21
  4. Kisumu-19
  5. Kiambu-13
  6. Kajiado-11
  7. Busia-10
  8. Machakos-8
  9. Tharaka Nithi
  10. Garissa-6
  11. Taita Taveta-5
  12. Nakuru-4
  13. Uasin Gishu-3
  14. Narok-2
  15. Laikipia-2
  16. Kakamega-2
  17. Kericho-2
  18. Homa Bay-1

However, the total number of recoveries rose to 24, 504 after 170 patients recovered

According to CS Mutahi Kagwe, 79 patients recovered while under a me-based care program while 91 were discharged from various health care facilities across the country.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Oxford University Vaccine Trials Paused After Participant Developed Adverse Reaction

Considering the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours, we can say that the number of daily cases of coronavirus has continued to reduce

Kenyan government is now considering to reopen schools in October though it may consider phased reopening

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

president trump president trump

News

Republican Party and Trump Shocked by tweets in Support of Biden from their base

KDRTV News Washington DC- The Republican party has been shocked by the support Joe Biden is receiving from their base and President Donald Trump...

23 hours ago
Uhuru and Ruto sad Uhuru and Ruto sad

News

Details of Uhuru’s Long Phone Call With Ruto Over Msambweni By-elections

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a lengthy phone call with his deputy William Ruto on Wednesday explaining to him why Jubilee had opted...

5 hours ago
ATWOLI ATWOLI

News

Atwoli Launches Fresh Attack on DP William Ruto, Claims He is a Male Prostitute

(KDRTV) – Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has once again hit out at Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly donating wheelbarrows to the youth in...

24 hours ago
Bah Ndaw appointed the new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw appointed the new interim president of Mali

News

Mali`s Interim President To Be Sworn Into Office

(KDRTV)-The newly appointed Mali`s civilian interim president will be sworn into office on Friday, five weeks after the former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was...

8 hours ago