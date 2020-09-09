COVID-19: Oxford University Vaccine Trials Paused After Participant Developed Adverse Reaction

(KDRTV)-Trials of the COVID-19 vaccine that was being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been discontinued after a participant developed a severe reaction in the UK

However, the AstraZeneca referred to the incident as a “routine” pause in the case of “an unexplained illness”.

Many people have been very keen to watch the progress of various vaccines that are being developed worldwide. Many critics have raised concerns over various vaccines being developed and the Zeneca-Oxford University vaccine is not an exception

Many people have been anticipating that the vaccine could be the first one to be officially lanced after ostensibly being a strong contender

Phase 1 and Phase two trials have been successful, however, when it came to Phase 3 where 30, 000 participants were involved (in the UK, Brazil, US, and South Africa)

According to experts, Phase 3 trials of a vaccine can last for several years

According to reports, all international trial sites have now been suspended while an independent probe is underway on the safety of the vaccine

“In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully”, an Oxford University spokesperson said.

KDRTV notes that this the second time a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University is being put on hold

KDRTV understands that there are several coronavirus vaccines that are being developed across the world.

According to WHO, about 180 vaccine candidates are now being tested around the world but now has completed clinical trials

The WHO had also earlier warned against nationalism in the development of the coronavirus trials stating that even if you vaccinate one country, other countries which are yet to be vaccinated can still erupt another was of infections

Russia had announced that their vaccine is already safe for human use while the US maintained that the FDA may approve coronavirus vaccines before completing the third phase of clinical trials

