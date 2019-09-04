23-Year-Old Man Mysteriously Dies Inside A Bus Heading to Homa Bay

A man has mysteriously died inside a bus that was travelling from Mombasa to Homa Bay County.

The deceased, Elisha Anyonyi, 23, was travelling to his rural home in Kanyamwa, Ndiwa constituency together with his wife and two children.

Narrating the happenings that led to his death, one of the passengers noted that they had left Mombasa at 2 pm and upon reaching Mtito Andei, Elisha requested the driver to stop.

Read:

The father of two then alighted from the bus and headed to the bathroom.

When he returned, Eric Guoma noted that he seemed distressed and kept turning and shifting on his seat.

It was then that his wife pleaded with the conductor to stop the bus at the nearest hospital.

At the time, her husband was complaining of chest pains and difficulty in breathing.

Read also:

However, the bus operators ignored her plea and they proceeded with the journey until they got to Kisii town where they realised that Elisha had died.

Homa Bay Sub County police boss Sammy Koskey confirmed the incident saying the wife revealed that her husband has been living with asthma.

The police boss further noted that the driver of the bus drove to Homa Bay Police Station where they removed the body from the vehicle.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases