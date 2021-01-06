Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

5 Family Members Brutally Murdered At Their Home

Five family members have been brutally killed by unknown murderers at their home in Kagongo Karura village in Kiambaa

Avatar

By

Published

5 Family Members Brutally Murdered At Their Home
5 Family Members Brutally Murdered At Their Home

(KDRTV)-Five family members have been brutally killed by unknown murderers at their home in Kagongo Karura village in Kiambaa, Kiambu county 

KDRTV established that the killers stormed the home of Njoroge Warunge and hacked him to death before killing the wife, two children, and a niece

Njoroge`s body was found lying outside the house within the compound while the remains of the rest were found murdered inside the house on Wednesday morning

READ ALSO: Sarah Wairimu ‘Unmasks’ the People Who Killed Cohen

Reports also indicate that the family`s casual laborer was found in a nearby building site with injuries

The police have since begun investigations into the matter

The bodies of the family were recovered after it was determined that their phone calls were going unanswered

KDRTV understands that detectives from the homicide unit had launched investigations into the matter that frightened the residents of Kagongo village

READ ALSO: North Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

The murders did not make away with any property something that hinted that they were on an elimination mission

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Sonko Sonko

News

Big Win for Mike Sonko as High Court Suspends Nairobi By-Election

(KDRTV) – The High Court has suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election until the hearing and determination of a petition filed by ex-city Governor Mike...

2 days ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Irungu Kang’ata Issues Another Statement Over Explosive Letter

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has come out to clarify that he did not leak his controversial letter to the media as has...

2 days ago
unnamed 6 unnamed 6

News

MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

(KDRTV) – More than 189 MPs have allegedly left the Parliamentary Whatsapp group over a row with National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya. The...

1 day ago
raila raila

News

Raila: William Ruto Cannot Run Away from Jubilee Govt Failures

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto cannot run away from Jubilee Government failures because he is the second in command and better still, draws...

2 days ago