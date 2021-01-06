5 Family Members Brutally Murdered At Their Home

(KDRTV)-Five family members have been brutally killed by unknown murderers at their home in Kagongo Karura village in Kiambaa, Kiambu county

KDRTV established that the killers stormed the home of Njoroge Warunge and hacked him to death before killing the wife, two children, and a niece

Njoroge`s body was found lying outside the house within the compound while the remains of the rest were found murdered inside the house on Wednesday morning

Reports also indicate that the family`s casual laborer was found in a nearby building site with injuries

The police have since begun investigations into the matter

The bodies of the family were recovered after it was determined that their phone calls were going unanswered

KDRTV understands that detectives from the homicide unit had launched investigations into the matter that frightened the residents of Kagongo village

The murders did not make away with any property something that hinted that they were on an elimination mission

