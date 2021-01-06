5 Family Members Brutally Murdered At Their Home

(KDRTV)-Five family members have been brutally killed by unknown murderers at their home in Kagongo Karura village in Kiambaa, Kiambu county
KDRTV established that the killers stormed the home of Njoroge Warunge and hacked him to death before killing the wife, two children, and a niece
Njoroge`s body was found lying outside the house within the compound while the remains of the rest were found murdered inside the house on Wednesday morning
Reports also indicate that the family`s casual laborer was found in a nearby building site with injuries
The police have since begun investigations into the matter
The bodies of the family were recovered after it was determined that their phone calls were going unanswered
KDRTV understands that detectives from the homicide unit had launched investigations into the matter that frightened the residents of Kagongo village
The murders did not make away with any property something that hinted that they were on an elimination mission
