Sarah Wairimu ‘Unmasks’ the People Who Killed Cohen

(KDRTV) – Businessman Tob Cohen was murdered by people who wanted to disinherit his widow from his estate, Sarah Wairimu the estranged wife has said.

In a court affidavit on Friday, Wairimu claimed that her husband was murdered when she was in custody and his body ‘planted’ in a septic tank at their Kitusuru home.

Cohen’s mutilated body was found in an underground septic tank in September last year, two months after the billionaire golfer had been reported missing. The family initially claimed that he had traveled to Bangkok for treatment. Sarah Wairimu, his wife of 29 years, was charged with the murder.

Wairimu now says she is being framed for murder as part of a conspiracy to block her from inheriting Cohen’s estate.

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru. They had me arrested on August 28, 2020, then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” she swore.

The widow has pointed an accusing finger at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accusing them of being used by politicians and other actors to frame her for murder.

She questioned why the DCI staged a media blitz, publishing details of the case.

Wairimu has asked the court to drop the murder charges she is facing because the case is founded on hearsay and built on a malicious investigative process.