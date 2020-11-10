Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sarah Wairimu ‘Unmasks’ the People Who Killed Cohen

Avatar

By

Published

sarah kamotho, tob cohen
Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu. PHOTO | COURTESY

(KDRTV) – Businessman Tob Cohen was murdered by people who wanted to disinherit his widow from his estate, Sarah Wairimu the estranged wife has said.

In a court affidavit on Friday, Wairimu claimed that her husband was murdered when she was in custody and his body ‘planted’ in a septic tank at their Kitusuru home.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Beat Cohen, Denied Him Sex Since 2014

Cohen’s mutilated body was found in an underground septic tank in September last year, two months after the billionaire golfer had been reported missing. The family initially claimed that he had traveled to Bangkok for treatment. Sarah Wairimu, his wife of 29 years, was charged with the murder.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Claims She has no Clothes

Wairimu now says she is being framed for murder as part of a conspiracy to block her from inheriting Cohen’s estate.

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru. They had me arrested on August 28, 2020, then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” she swore.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Spent 2 Nights With Judge in a Kisumu Hotel After Cohen’s Murder

The widow has pointed an accusing finger at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accusing them of being used by politicians and other actors to frame her for murder.

She questioned why the DCI staged a media blitz, publishing details of the case.

Wairimu has asked the court to drop the murder charges she is facing because the case is founded on hearsay and built on a malicious investigative process.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

photomix image 3 photomix image 3

News

Why Joe Biden’s Win Could Spell Doom for DP William Ruto’s Ambitions

(KDRTV) – The whole world has joined American Democrats in celebrating Joe Biden’s controversial Presidential win. Whether the election was free and fair depends...

2 days ago
Former Tanzania MP Godless Lema Former Tanzania MP Godless Lema

News

Uhuru Defies Dictator Magufuli, Allows former Tanzania MP to Stay in Kenya Unconditionally

(KDRTV) – A Tanzanian politician who fled the country over persecution by President John Magufuli’s government will be allowed to stay in Kenya under...

16 hours ago
Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty

News

How Raila Odinga Survived Assassination Attempt on Ngong Road

(KDRTV) – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should thank his bulletproof car as it is the only reason he is still alive, Nairobi Governor...

1 day ago
Passaris Kamala Harris Passaris Kamala Harris

News

Esther Passaris Compares Herself to Kamala Harris and KoT Can’t Let Her Breathe

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has found herself in trouble with netizens after comparing herself to US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. On...

16 hours ago