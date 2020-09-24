Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

North Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

Avatar

By

Published

North korea kill and burn South Korean official
North korea kill and burn South Korean official

(KDRTV)-South Korean Defense Ministry has reported that North Korean troop killed and burned their citizen who was an official at fisheries department

Seoul reported that the man who worked at the fisheries department vanished while on patrol boat near the border however, his body was later found in North Korean waters.

The Ministry alleged that North Korean soldiers shot the man and then poured oil on his body and burnt it. It is supposed that that was one of the coronavirus prevention measure

READ ALSO: North Korea Reports “First Suspected Coronavirus Case”

KDRTV understands that Pyongyang is yet to comment about the incident

The border between two countries has tight security from both ends and is it said that the North Korea has a “shoot-to-kill” order as measure to prevent coronavirus from entering the country

KDRTV understands that this is going to be the second time North Korean troops are shooting another South Korean civilian

In July 2008, a South Korean tourist was shot and killed by the North Korean troops at Mount Kumgang

South Korean authorities said that the official was on patrol 10 kilometers from a border with North Korea near the Island of Yeonpyeon when he disappeared on Monday

The officer is said to have left his hoes near the boat something experts alleged that could mean he tried to defend his seizure

The man was found by patrol boat while wearing a life jacket however, the troop questioned him from a distance before orders from superiors demanded that the man be killed

The officers who seized the man were wearing gas mask

READ ALSO: North Korea Reports “First Suspected Coronavirus Case”

President Moon Jae-in referred to the killing as a worrying enough and called upon the North Korean authorities to take responsible measure upon the death

The country’s National Security Council said the North could “not justify shooting and burning the corpse of our unarmed citizen who showed no sign of resistance”.

The country’s National Security Council said the North could “not justify shooting and burning the corpse of our unarmed citizen who showed no sign of resistance”.

In the recent past, South Korea and North Korea has engaged in border tensions

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

president trump president trump

News

Republican Party and Trump Shocked by tweets in Support of Biden from their base

KDRTV News Washington DC- The Republican party has been shocked by the support Joe Biden is receiving from their base and President Donald Trump...

15 hours ago
William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant

News

Blow as William Ruto Dumps Gorgeous Female Politician

It has been a very tough week for coastal politician Sharlet Mariam as her dream to be the next Msambweni MP is likely to...

22 hours ago
2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver 2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver

News

Fear as Prisoners Infected with COVID-19 Escape from Lodwar

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana County are looking for four inmates who escaped from a hospital in Lodwar where they had been isolated after...

20 hours ago
judge weldon korir judge weldon korir

News

High Court Rules On Maraga’s Advisory To The President

(KDRTV)-The high court has given some bit of relief to the president and members of Parliament. The political class can now breathe a sigh...

18 hours ago