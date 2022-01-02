Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

8 Killed in Eldoret-Webuye Highway Grisly Accident

By

Published

Eldoret Webuye grisly accident
Eldoret Webuye grisly accident

KDRTV NEWS: Eight people have perished after a matatu rammed in a stationery lorry along Eldoret-Webuye high at Sunday`s dawn.

Reports indicate that there were no survivors of the accident that occurred in the Musembe area.

The Western regional police commander Perris Kimani confirmed the accident.

Accident along Webuye Eldoret road

Accident along Webuye Eldoret road

It is like the driver panicked on abruptly seeing a stationary lorry and tried to swerve but the lorry ripped off the roof and the metals beheaded all the occupants,” Kimani said.

The said matatu that as traveling from Webuye is said to have had eight occupants at the time of the accident.

The bodies were taken to Webuye sub-county hospital pending postmortem

Matatu rammed in a lory

Matatu rammed in a lory

According to Nicholas Mwangi, a truck driver, he had stopped by the road to assist a trailer driver he had known when the matatu driver rammed into his trailer from behind.

“I saw a truck ahead whose driver I know that had stalled on the road so I slowed down and stopped behind him. But moments after I had alighted I heard a bang and saw the matatu ripped off the roof,” Mwangi said.

Police at the scene of the accident

Police at the scene of the accident

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019