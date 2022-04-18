Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

8 Tallest Buildings in Kenya 2022(Photos)

By

Published

1. Britam Tower

images 2022 04 18T095719.598
It is a 200-meter-high office structure in Nairobi’s Upper Hill. The 31-story structure resembles a black pyramid with a missing top corner and a more slender black prism. The Emporis Skyscrapers Awards honored the structure as the first in Africa.

2. Nairobi GTC Office Tower

images 2022 04 18T095758.675
The 184-metre, 43-storey office block is the Africa headquarters for Chinese firm Avic. It is located on a 7.5-acre piece of land in Westlands next to Kempski.

3.KCB Plaza

20220418 095614

KCB Plaza is a 109-meter, 21-story skyscraper in Upper Hill that houses the Kenya Commercial Bank’s regional offices. It follows the global trend of developers using new technology to save maintenance costs by adopting a green architecture.

4. UAP Old Mutual Tower

20220418 095618

It is the highest point in Nairobi, standing at 5,700 feet above sea level, surpassing Rahimtulla Tower, which previously held the title.

5.Times Tower

20220418 095632
It is located on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi and features a seven-story banking complex and an eleven-story split-level parking garage. The 38-story structure is designed to survive strong earthquakes and is supported by a concrete raft ranging in thickness from 0.9 to 3.0 metres.

6.Prism Tower

20220418 095636
The iconic 133-metre tall skyscraper in Upper Hill is creatively designed to appear as prisms Whenever a ray of light passes through the prismatic facades of the building, a spectrum of vivid colours emerges .

7.Le’mac Towers

images 2022 04 18T100448.707
The 24-story structure houses officed on the first to sixth floors, as well as high-end one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. A transparent glass floor skywalk on the 24th level provides a breathtaking view of traffic moving more than 100 meters below.

9.Parliament Tower

20220418 095645
The 26-floor office block that rises 125 metres into the sky sits on a one-acre plot between Continental House and County Hall, next to Parliament buildings.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020