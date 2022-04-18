8 Tallest Buildings in Kenya 2022(Photos)

1. Britam Tower



It is a 200-meter-high office structure in Nairobi’s Upper Hill. The 31-story structure resembles a black pyramid with a missing top corner and a more slender black prism. The Emporis Skyscrapers Awards honored the structure as the first in Africa.

2. Nairobi GTC Office Tower



The 184-metre, 43-storey office block is the Africa headquarters for Chinese firm Avic. It is located on a 7.5-acre piece of land in Westlands next to Kempski.

3.KCB Plaza

KCB Plaza is a 109-meter, 21-story skyscraper in Upper Hill that houses the Kenya Commercial Bank’s regional offices. It follows the global trend of developers using new technology to save maintenance costs by adopting a green architecture.

4. UAP Old Mutual Tower

It is the highest point in Nairobi, standing at 5,700 feet above sea level, surpassing Rahimtulla Tower, which previously held the title.

5.Times Tower



It is located on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi and features a seven-story banking complex and an eleven-story split-level parking garage. The 38-story structure is designed to survive strong earthquakes and is supported by a concrete raft ranging in thickness from 0.9 to 3.0 metres.

6.Prism Tower



The iconic 133-metre tall skyscraper in Upper Hill is creatively designed to appear as prisms Whenever a ray of light passes through the prismatic facades of the building, a spectrum of vivid colours emerges .

7.Le’mac Towers



The 24-story structure houses officed on the first to sixth floors, as well as high-end one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. A transparent glass floor skywalk on the 24th level provides a breathtaking view of traffic moving more than 100 meters below.

9.Parliament Tower



The 26-floor office block that rises 125 metres into the sky sits on a one-acre plot between Continental House and County Hall, next to Parliament buildings.