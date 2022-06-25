Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

87-Year-Old Man Buys Coffin For The Third Time Awaiting His Death

By

Published

Aloise Otieng
Aloise Otieng

Most of us fear death. The thought of it fills most of us with fear. However, this is not a similar case to an 87-year-old man, Aloise Otieng’.

Aloise Otieng’, an older man who hails from Busia has for the third time bought a coffin worth 58, 000 shillings in preparations for his death. He first bought a coffin in 2009 and another one in 2012. He later said that the coffins went out of fashion and that they should be used as firewood. Ten years later, Mr. Otieng again shocked Busia residents by purchasing another coffin.

Aloise Otieng coffin

Aloise Otieng coffin

According to Mr.Otieng’, he said that he has a few days to live on earth and he is ready to die without disturbing any of his relatives with burial preparations. He took pictures of his coffin and he was helped around to carry his coffin on a motorbike.

Surprisingly, Mr. Otieng’ got inside the coffin in rehearsal of how he would like to be carried during his burial.

May be an image of 4 people, people standing, tree and outdoors

Otieng’s coffin being carried

Otieng also added that death has forgotten him and that he will soon be dead. Unlike many, the 87-year-old talks joyously of his death and how he will rest peacefully in his coffin. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020