A young maid allegedly tortured by her employer in Nairobi

KDRTV-EASTLEIGH, NAIROBI. A middle aged girl has been humiliated by a Kenyan family of Somali origin accusing her of stealing clothes & undressed her while alleging she is a transgender boy.

The little girl who has worked in the family for 2 years and 7 months had demanded her pay which they’ve not been paying her.

She wanted to send some funds to her sick mother in western Kenya & because of that she was humiliated and beaten by housewife in front of the entire family and friends before being thrown outside.