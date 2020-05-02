Connect with us

A young maid allegedly tortured by her employer in Nairobi

KDRTV-EASTLEIGH, NAIROBI. A middle aged girl has been humiliated by a Kenyan family of Somali origin accusing her of stealing clothes & undressed her while alleging she is a transgender boy. 
The little girl who has worked in the family for 2 years and 7 months had demanded her pay which they’ve not been paying her.
She wanted to send some funds to her sick mother in western Kenya & because of that she was humiliated and beaten by housewife in front of the entire family and friends before being thrown outside.
Kenyans on Facebook have condemned this act and are requesting the police to investigate this case and take appropriate actions against this family who don’t have a human heart.

Why torture a harmless poor girl from a very poor background?

