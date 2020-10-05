Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 

News

Affluent city lawyer visiting a witch-doctor for business reasons

George Odongp

By

Published

gavel
[Courtesy]

A vocal city lawyer has been frequenting witchdoctor for business reasons. He confessed himself about this on a live interview.

Speaking to Dundapost.com last weekend, the flamboyant learned friend later said he couldn’t have made it in business if he never went looking for a witch doctor. He mentioned that after struggling to get clients in his first six years, he was introduced to a professional witch doctor who never disappoints. He mentioned Mugwenu who handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

 

That the medicine men have established themself as an unbeatable star in re-uniting divorced or separated lovers and also has medicine that can influence landing promotions at work. Mugwenu vast experience allows him to spin court cases and cushion homes from spiritual (majini) and physical attacks (theft), treat STIs, and control severe menstrual pain. He has medicine to manage cancer, cure high blood pressure, asthma, and severe headaches.

Mugwenu also does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

So, in this case, the lawyer used Mugwenu magic what he calls Business Prosperity Spells to hit big in the law business and he has been representing all politicians in the country. He also appeared in the Supreme Court election petition. “I am taking this opportunity to also encourage anyone on this blog having a similar problem

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248.

{Sponsored}

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

rutomuranga rutomuranga

Politics

Outspoken Mt. Kenya MP Accuses DP Ruto Of Being Responsible For The 2 Deaths In Murang’a

(KDRTV) – Outspoken Nyeri Town Constituency Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu has come out guns blazing to blame the Deputy President William Samoei Arap...

12 hours ago
boyfriend day boyfriend day

Life & Style

Viral Screenshot Of A Couple’s WhatsApp Conversation On World Boyfriends’ Day

(KDRTV) – How well does your spouse appreciate your effort of keeping the ‘love fire’ burning? Relationships in Kenya are becoming more and more...

16 hours ago
Rowdy Youth Light Tires at Kenol Rowdy Youth Light Tires at Kenol

News

Govt Narrows Down on Kenya Mpya Buses for Ferrying Goons to Muranga

(KDRTV) – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned the directors of two bus companies over Sunday’s  chaos at Kenol Town in...

14 hours ago
IMG 20201005 170343 IMG 20201005 170343

News

Excitement as Harambee Stars is Allowed to Host Zambia on Friday

(KDRTV) – The National football team Harambee Stars will be allowed to host Zambia in a friendly match as long as they observe COVID-19...

8 hours ago