AFRICANS NOT GUINEA PIGS: Wetangula Urges Africans To Resist Vaccine Tests

(KDRTV)-Bungoma Senator and the Leader of Ford Kenya party has urged all African leaders to reject the proposal by European Nations and scientists that the COVID-19 vaccine should be done in Africa.

The objection by the Wetangula has surfaced early hours after footage emerged on social media showing French doctors proposing that the COVID-19 be tested in Africa.

The French doctors alleged that their reason for the proposal was the fact that Africa is incapable of battling COVID-19

Moses Wentangula in his fierce tweet which he shared on twitter called all African leaders to object any attempt to use Africans as ‘Guinea pigs’

“The epicenter of COVID-19(Coronavirus ) is China, Italy, Spain, France, US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as Guinea pigs. Resist,” he tweeted.

Since the proposal emerged on social media, Africans especially Kenyans who hurled the European doctors and scientists for attempting to use Africa as “lab rat.s”

Worldwide, the number of positive cases of coronavirus has passed 1 million and more than 60. 000 deaths so far

Out of the confirmed cases, the United States has the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus currently at 277, 467 and the third in the list of the countries with the highest number of deaths which is 7, 402

+1k deaths on a single day in France and their doctors think that they should test their vaccines on us? #AfricansAreNotLabRats pic.twitter.com/1vpiqhFQiy — Patric Wanjiru (@patricwanjiru) April 3, 2020

However, Afric,a which the French doctors proposed to have vaccines test so fa,r confirmed only 212 deaths with less than 1000 positive cases.

Thus, Africans suggested that the COVID-19 vaccines trials should be done in China, Spain, UK, France, and the United Staes