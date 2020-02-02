After Waititu, Uhuru Allies Now Plot to Impeach Ruto

(KDRTV) – A section of President Uhuru Kenyatta allies will retreat to Nanyuki next weekend with only one special agenda on their minds, impeaching Deputy President William Ruto.

The MPs claim that last week’s successful impeachment of ex-Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has proven that Tanga Tanga does not have the numbers in Parliament as they once thought and a motion to impeach Ruto will be successful if it was brought on the floor of the house.

“They have been claiming they control Parliament, but after they failed to save former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from impeachment, we now know that they are only 11 in the Senate, and this gives us hope,” Cherang’any MP Joshua Kuttuny said.

Kuttuny, a key Uhuru soldier, claimed that it is important for them to impeach Ruto now before he pulls the same trick on the President.

He referred to last week’s Tanga Tanga meeting in Naivasha where more than 173 legislators met to declare their stand on the BBI report. There have been claims that the Naivasha meeting discussed to impeach Uhuru.

“We will remove DP Ruto from office before he removes the President,” Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman said.

The constitution stipulates only two ways in which a DP can be removed in office.

“…on the ground of physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of the office, or gross violation of a provision of the Constitution or any other law.”

In March 2019, Siaya Senator James Orengo threatened to sponsor an impeachment motion against Ruto saying that the country cannot move on with a DP who is at the centre of every corruption scandal

Any motion to impeach the DP must be supported by at least 233 MPs in the current National Assembly.

Ruto allies have dared his critics to go ahead with the impeachment plans because he is not Waititu.

