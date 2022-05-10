Connect with us

Agitation in Governor Mutua’s Exit From Azimio

images 63
Governor Alfred Mutua and Deputy William Ruto

Just one day after Governor Alfred Mutua announced his exit in Azimio la Umoja, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) threw out Mutua’s application seeking to withdraw his Maendeleo Chap Chap Party from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Deputy William Ruto

The PPDT claimed that Mutua and his party ought to have pursued an inner options in settling their indifference with Azimio.

On the other hand, Governor Alfred Mutua contended that his party had joined Azimio within six months to the election. Accordingly, Mutua claimed that the section blocking member parties from taking off from a coalition six months to the election does not hold.

Regardless, Mutua is now left with an option of attempting to settle the matter internally with Azimio La Umoja.

According to advocate Brenda Mdivo, she noted that the terms specified within Azimio were critical. The Governor had to rationalize whether or not he knew about the agreement before appending his signature.

“When you enter into a contract, the terms are decided by the party, it’s up to you to decide. For Azimio, they decided anyone cannot leave six months prior to the elections” Mdivo said, adding, “For whatever reason, whether it was fully disclosed to the party or not they will have to justify it. In the case of Mutua, he claimed that the six-month rule was running when they signed,” she argued.

Recently, Amason Kingi and Alfred Mutua had exited the Azimio. Mutua claimed that he felt excluded from the funding in Azimio and most decisions were made and he was not included.

