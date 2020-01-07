Air France Flight Eject Miguna Miguna at Charles De Gaulle Airport

(KDRTV)- Embattled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has been ejected out of Air France Flight en route to Jomo Kenyetta International Airport (JKIA) which about to take off.

This is contrary to previous media reports which indicated that Miguna Miguna was on board and was expected to arrive JKIA at 9:45 am.

The lawyer took to twitter to disclose his woes at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Miguna Miguna also pointed fingers at President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga as the people behind the issuance of the red alert barring him from travelling to Kenya

However, he insisted that he will not surrender.

“Air France removed me from Flight AF0814 from Charles De Gaulle Airport to JKIA, which was about to take off. Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman Raila Odinga are so afraid, cowardly, tyrannical and weak that they have sent RED ALERTS to all airlines. We shall never surrender!” he wrote