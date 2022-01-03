Al-Shabaab Attack Leaves Six People Dead in Lamu

KDRTV NEWS: An attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants has left six people dead in Widhu in Majembeni area in Lamu county.

Police reports indicate that the terrorists also torched several houses in the Monday morning attack.

A victim was fatally shot, another was hacked and the other four were burnt to death in their houses.

According to Citizen Digital, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident saying that investigations have commenced.

Reports by local media also indicated that the attack was anticipated by security agencies after the militants were sighted in the larger Boni forest and were on the move.

Tension remains high in the village and surrounding areas are security is beefed up

The attack has occurred after a boda boda rider was killed when his motorbike was armed over a bomb set on a road in Kiunga, Lamu county.

Security officers who visited the site said that the bomb was set by Al-Shabaab sighted in the areas

The officials said that the militants used different technology.

“They used a bomb that explodes on the pressure as opposed to the usual one of using wires and timers. This is a concern for all,” said an expert aware of the incident.

A multi-agency team has been deployed in the area to intensify operations to stop the terrorists.

Operations have been spanned from Mandera, Wajir, Lamu, and parts of Kilifi counties.

