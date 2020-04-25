Kisii County officials forced into quarantine at KMTC after breaking curfew orders

KDRTV- Almost a quarter of Kisii County senior officials including members of county assembly were yesterday arrested and taken to Kisii Kenya Medical Training College after they were found drinking alcohol in bar owned by one of them against the curfew orders given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kisii County security Sleuths pounced on the unsuspecting officials having a nice time while also waiting to be served nyama choma and boiled chicken.

Their chefs escaped through the fence leaving the mouth watering food still cooking and disapeared into the neighboring maize plantation.

It’s not yet established who leaked the information to the police because the entrance to the hotel was locked from inside.

VIOLATION OF CURFEW ORDERS

TODAY THE 24/4/2020 AT AROUND 2030HRS POLICE OFFICERS FROM NYATIEKO POLICE STATION AND KITUTU CENTRAL CIPU WERE ON PATROL ON ENFORCEMENT OF THE ABOVE SUBJECT WHEN THEY FOUND THE FOLLOWING PEOPLE GATHERED AND DRINKING BEER AT EMBASSY RESORT WITHIN NYAKOE AREA.

1.TOM NYAKUNDI (PROPRIETOR OF EMBASSY RESORT AND A TEACHER AT IGOMA SEC. SCHOOL, NYAMACHE)

2. RISPER KEMUNTO (NOMINATED MCA)

3. MOINDI PROTUS (MCA BOMARIBA WARD, BONCHARI)

4. CHARLES MACHUKA MASEME (DIRECTOR TRADE, KISII COUNTY GOVT)

5. SAMWEL ONUKO ( MCA BOCHORABU WARD – BOMACHOGE)

6. WESLEY ONSONGO (DIRECTOR ADMINISTRATION – KTRH)

7. OKONDO JOSEPH ( ADMINISTRATOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT, KISII COUNTY GOVT)

THEY WERE ALL ARRESTED AND TAKEN TO KMTC QUARANTINE CENTRE KISII TO BE EXAMINED ON COVID- 19 DECEASE.

ASSORTED BEER RECOVERED AND HELD AS EXHIBIT AWAITING FURTHER POLICE ACTION

Their pleas for mercy sounded like bad music to the police officers who arrested them.

A KDRTV News source who was on the ground heard one of them trying to reach Governor Ongwae to help them but the police didn’t want to talk to anyone as they bundled them to a waiting van and drove off with speed.

Unconfirmed reports allege that police refused to take a small bribe the officials gave to them and were not willing to receive money through Mpesa.