American Teachers To Visit Kenya To Acquire New Teaching Skills

A total of 14 teachers from the US are expected in the country in January 2022 for a five-week benchmarking workshop.

The teachers, who include seven graduates on practice and another seven from undergraduate teachers licensure candidates, are all from Northern Illinois University (NIU).

They will be in Kenya courtesy of a program dubbed Educate Global which will see them collect new skills with the main aim being Swahili.

Some of the teachers will be later sent to Tanzania.

READ ALSO:Kenyans Abroad: Outrage As 89 Kenyans Mysteriously Die In Middle East Because Of ‘Cardiac Arrest’

“It is very important that teachers change their perspective, learn how race affects US citizens and reflect on themselves differently as cultural and racial beings and use the opportunity to grow,” James Cohen who is an official in the College of Education said.

The program, according to Cohen, will help the teachers eliminate any racialized perspective that they might be carrying.

“We hope the teachers will look at individuals from a knowledge perspective rather than race or colour,” Cohen added.

The program will also enable them to enjoy the East African Culture according to Cohen. The group is expected to meet different tribes and be taught their culture.

They are also expected to make great interactions with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the region.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.