Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

American Teachers To Visit Kenya To Acquire New Teaching Skills

By

Published

America

A total of 14 teachers from the US are expected in the country in January 2022 for a five-week benchmarking workshop.

The teachers, who include seven graduates on practice and another seven from undergraduate teachers licensure candidates, are all from Northern Illinois University (NIU).

They will be in Kenya courtesy of a program dubbed Educate Global which will see them collect new skills with the main aim being Swahili.

Some of the teachers will be later sent to Tanzania.

READ ALSO:Kenyans Abroad: Outrage As 89 Kenyans Mysteriously Die In Middle East Because Of ‘Cardiac Arrest’

“It is very important that teachers change their perspective, learn how race affects US citizens and reflect on themselves differently as cultural and racial beings and use the opportunity to grow,” James Cohen who is an official in the College of Education said.

The program, according to Cohen, will help the teachers eliminate any racialized perspective that they might be carrying.

“We hope the teachers will look at individuals from a knowledge perspective rather than race or colour,” Cohen added.

The program will also enable them to enjoy the East African Culture according to Cohen. The group is expected to meet different tribes and be taught their culture.

They are also expected to make great interactions with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the region.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019