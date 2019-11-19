Connect with us
 

Amos Wako’s Case Complicates Things for Raila and BBI

amos wako
Amos Wako, Raila and Kalonzo [PHOTO COURTESY]

Immediately reports emerged that Busia Senator Amos Wako had been barred from entering the US over corruption allegations, the hashtag #RejectBBI started trending at number one.

On Monday, the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo released a statement, announcing that Wako, his wife Flora Ngaira and son Julius Wako were not welcome in the country.

“Today (Monday), the Department designates former Kenyan Attorney General Amos Sitswila Wako due to his involvement in significant corruption,” said the statement.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative as Wako is one of the key members of the taskforce which seeks to change the constitution through a referendum.

Amos Wako is a close associate of Raila Odinga. After retiring from his job as Attorney General in 2011, he successfully vied for Busia Senatorial Post on an ODM ticket in 2013. He defended his seat in the 2017 elections.

The BBI is already facing resistance from the Tangatanga group led by Deputy President William Ruto who has accused Raila of wanting to create the position of Prime Minister for himself. Wako’s US ban will only raise the noise even higher.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who has recently become Ruto’s chief soldier has accused Wako of dividing Kenyans by mutilating the 2005 Bomas Draft. He said the Senator is currently using BBI to further divide the country.

Raila is now between a rock and a hard place on how to deal with the Wako report.

