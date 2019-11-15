ANC Suspends Senator Malala Over Kibra By-election

The Musalia Mudavadi`s Amani Nation Congress (ANC) has taken disciplinary action against the Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, over his support for ODM Party in Kibra by-election.

The party`s disciplinary committee took the direction after holding a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate the misconduct of the Senator in the Kibra by-election.

KDRTV learned that sources from the ANC party disciplinary committee stated that Malala backed up the ODM candidate in the recently ended Kibra by-election.

According to the committee, the action by the Senator is on the contrary with the party obligations and provisions.

“After careful reflection and deliberation, the NDC has decided to take necessary disciplinary action against this member on grounds that his conduct seriously offends not only ANC party but statute law as well,” qouted part of the statement.

According to the statement, Malala`s party membership was revoked with immediate effect.

According to ANC Secretary-general Barrack Muluka, the suspended senator has 90 days to complain to the ANC`s disciplinary committee.

However, the suspension of Malala has been challenged by nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, which termed the action as the ‘joke of the year.’

“This is a juvenile, fraudulent, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional act that will only serve to inflict major embarrassment on the Party leader and the clueless planners and the executors,” Osotsi said.

Osotsi said that the ANC has to consult the Registrar of Political Parties to know real officials on the record and the provisions on the law.

He also added that the Party selected Eliud Owalo without out following legal process.

“We will not be drawn in the cheap blame games touching on the use of poor election strategy and misuse of campaign funds as we were not involved and did not support the undemocratically nominated candidate of ANC, Eliud Owalo,” Osotsi said.

The ANC party also excluded Osotsi from its register.