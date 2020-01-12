Angry DP William Ruto tells off President Kenyatta over Orders from Above

KDRTV-The Deputy President, Dr.William Ruto, has ordered all Government officers to disown any presidential “orders from above” without written approval from the President. The famous orders from above usually used by security officers to detain or deny any services is illegal and must be scrapped and were done away with in the 2010 Constitution charged Dr. Ruto. This is a well calculated script Dr. Ruto wants the President to know and poignantly wants to tell him to his face that its not business as usual and he is tired of intimidation by officers working directly in the Office of the President whom Ruto and his allies have accused of being a stumbling block in Ruto’s quest for Presidency come the year 2022.

While addressing his former constituents in Segero, Eldoret North, the Deputy President never minced his words and wants the President to either embark on the Jubilee manifesto or Kenyans will judge him harshly by abandoning them at the 11th hour. This has come on the backdrop of the unfortunate events leading to his embarrassment in the coastal city when he was denied access to his official residence in Mombasa City while on official tour.

The Deputy president and the President are reading from different scripts and their feuds or differences are now playing out in the open and close confidants say they are not talking daily as they used to in the past. The President has started distancing himself from the Deputy President because most of the Ministers who have been hounded out of the office and accused of corruption are close friends to Ruto.