Kenyans Slams Governor Rasanga After Uhuru Disclosed Siaya Has 10 Isolation Beds

(KDRTV)-Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga is on the receiving end after angry Kenyans slam him after president Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that the county has only 10 isolation beds for coronavirus emergencies

A section of Kenyans took to social media to criticize Siaya leaders including Senator James Orengo for what they referred to as inadequate preparedness towards coronavirus pandemic

The president reiterated the the situation of the country was not yet stable and thus recommended the extension of the national curfew amid fears of rising infections in the country

During the presser, the president announced that the country confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19 with three more fatalities

The president who was addressing anxious nation at the State House on Saturday, June 6, afternoon said that most counties were not prepared enough to handle the novel virus

“Siaya for instance has a 10-bed isolation facility. Busia county has a 34-bed isolation facility that was full two days ago…If there is a surge in infections in the counties, the health care system will be overwhelmed…Are Kenyans ready to nurse COVID-19 patients at home?,” he posed.

KDRTV understands that shortly after the president made his statement, Siaya county started trending on social media with many citizens slamming the county`s leadership for inadequate preparedness to halt the spread of coronavirus in the county.

Among the high profile leaders who were netted in the mess include Governor Cornell Rasanga, Senator James Orengo and ODM part leader Raila Odinga

Siaya County has only 10 Isolation beds; The Ministry of Health's Director General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, & Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga, are blood brothers. The same 2nd term governor believes he's too young to retire, & wants the introduction of Regional Governments! SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/DoKYP9YUHj — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) June 6, 2020

While I agree that James Orengo is answerable to Siaya mess, the Luo Nyanza problem can be fixed by ensuring credible ODM primaries. Rasanga lost to Gumbo, Nyong'o to Ranguma, Obado to Ayacko & Awiti of Homa Bay lost to Oyugi. The worst happened. #UhuruKenyatta #Memes #6thjune pic.twitter.com/NyRZBZT68W — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) June 6, 2020