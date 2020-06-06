Uhuru Slaps Kenyans, Extends Curfew & Lockdown for 30 Days

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for a period of 30 more days.

While addressing the press from State House on Saturday, the President reduced curfew hours to start from 9 PM to 4 AM. The new directives are effective from Sunday, 2020.

The President also extended the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan, Mombasa and Mandera Counties for 30 more days. He, however, lifted the restriction of movement in Kilifi and Kwale Counties. Residents of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa will also be able to move to other areas as from Sunday.

The President argued that he cannot lift the restrictions because the number of cases is still going up. Kenya has not flattened the curve of the virus with more than 2,600 cases at the moment.

He said our health facilities will not be able to handle the cases if there is a spike. He gave an example of Siaya and Busia Counties whose facilities are already overwhelmed.

