Angry Kitui Residents Stop Charity Ngilu from Ejecting Moses Kuria from BBI Rally

(KDRTV) – The BBI rally in Kitui has started off on a poor note after host Governor Charity Ngilu tried to eject MP Moses Kuria from the meeting.

Kuria arrived to a lot of fan fair, when Makueni Governor was presenting the recommendations of the Kamba Community in the BBI report.

Ngilu snatched the microphone and ordered that Kuria be kicked out of the meeting.

“Anyone who insults President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot sit in my meeting. He should be kicked out,” Ngilu ordered the security.

The security swang into action, carrying the MP shoulder high from the meeting.

But the crowd could have non of this and started shouting ‘Apewe Kiti! Apewe Kiti! Apewe Kiti!’

Kitui residents just stopped their governor’s reggae as Moses Kuria was given a seat.

Gatundu South Hon. Moses Kuria humiliated in Kitui a moment after he joined the BBI rally in Kitui County. #BBINonsense #SabinaChegeToRuto pic.twitter.com/DDhnyFl8H3 — Kaberia wa Kaberia🇰🇪 (@Kaberia_jr) February 1, 2020

Earlier on, Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen refused to take a seat reserved for him at the back of the dais.

Crowds turns chaotic has they shout Moses Kuria apewe kiti this guy is gaining influence some mps had decided to throw out Moses Kuria but the crowd refused#BbiInKitui — sponge Joe square joe™🇰🇪 (@heymaish) February 1, 2020

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper Counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka are leading the meeting.

