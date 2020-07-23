Anne Waiguru: Interior PS Karanja Kibicho Wants to Finish Me

(KDRTV) – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of orchestrating all the woes she is facing at the moment.

In an open letter to the PS which she shared on social media, Waiguru claimed that Kibicho is the one who rallied MCAs to impeach her last month despite knowing that there were no grounds for impeachment.

“Accounts from various sources indicate that you gave your unqualified support to the impeachment, well knowing that the motion had no substance and factual basis and would only lead to besmirching my character and poisoning the political environment in the county,” Waiguru says in the letter which was written in a painful tone.

Waiguru’s impeachment motion was thrown out by a Senate Committee over lack of evidence. The Governor now says that Kibicho has not given up.

The powerful PS is alleged to have engaged at least 20 MCAs in a digital meeting where he beseeched them to make Kirinyaga ungovernable.

According to the Governor, the borne of contention is the BBI report. Waiguru is currently the face of BBI in Mt Kenya. Kibicho wants to take over that role from her. The PS told the lawmakers that he, together with Senator Charles Kibiru, would be taking over.

The PS has promised to construct a borehole for each MCA and construct at least one road in their respective wards through the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KURRA).



Kibicho has severally distanced himself from the Kirinyaga County woes. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to this.